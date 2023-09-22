(Watch) AEW's hilarious remake of an old WWE Bret Hart commercial but with MJF!

AEW World Champion MJF recreates an iconic commercial promo from the 1990s featuring the WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, but with a little twist.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. Bret used to call himself 'The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be.' Moreover, The Hitman has undeniably been an inspiration to aspiring wrestlers.

Over the course of his legendary wrestling career, Bret Hart has built a legacy that is hard to replicate for any current wrestler. Nonetheless, many have been a fan of his since childhood and still recall his memorable moments. Recently, the AEW World Champion MJF also paid homage to The Hitman.

MJF was featured in a promo package where he was interacting with a kid and gave him his scarf. It was a callback to the iconic Bret Hart commercial from the 1990s, where Bret also interacts with a kid and gives him his glasses, and the kid says, "Go get 'em, champ."

However, Friedman made a slight change in the video as he whispered something in the kid's ear. The kid then asks his father, "Dad! I am adopted?" which was just The Devil's touch.

How does Bret Hart feel about AEW?

Bret Hart was invited to unveil the AEW World Championship belt during the formation year of the company in 2019. However, his views regarding the company seem to have drastically changed, as he said the following during an interview with HNLive earlier this year:

“Sadly, it’s getting too phony. I really question the direction that the people that are in charge are taking wrestling. AEW has gone in a bad direction with all the violence and gore. I watched an episode, Dr. Martha Hart doing her big press conference, I’m watching AEW and [Jon Moxley] is sticking a fork in somebody’s head for five minutes with a close-up. This isn’t wrestling." [H/T TJRWRESTLING]

Furthermore, Hart was reportedly turned down by AEW for a position as a backstage trainer and producer. Only time will tell if The Hitman will be seen on AEW TV in the future.

