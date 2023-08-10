[WATCH] AEW security guard hilariously kicks Darby Allin during Dynamite segment

Last week, the Mogul Embassy shook the audience with their brutal assault on Darby Allin's mentee, Nick Wayne. On the latest episode of Dynamite, Allin addressed the faction's assault on Wayne in a heated segment.

The feud started when the Mogul Embassy attacked Darby Allin and Nick Wayne a few weeks ago. During the Wednesday night show, Allin called out the heel group, mentioning he was not alone in the rivalry. Moments later, Sting arrived with his iconic baseball bat and cleared the ring.

As The Icon was taking out the Mogul Embassy, Prince Nana sprinted to safety. But Allin, who hadn't even entered the ring, lunged toward him. This led to a hilarious altercation between one of the security guards and the former TNT Champion.

In the melee that followed, a security guard accidentally kicked Allin while the latter was chasing Nana out of the arena.

You can view the hilarious interaction in the tweet below:

Darby Allin and Sting to face the Mogul Embassy in a unique stipulation match at AEW All In 2023

Sting and Darby Allin's brawl with the Mogul Embassy has now set up a high-profile bout between the two sides at AEW All In. The rival teams will lock horns in a Coffin Match on August 27, 2023.

The Icon and Darby Allin have been undefeated as a tag team in AEW. They have an incredible record of 17-0 going into the Wembley Stadium show. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland and AR Fox are set to represent the Mogul Embassy in the two-on-two bout.

AR Fox, a member of the Embassy, was once on good terms with Allin until he swerved (pun intended) over to the evil faction. He betrayed the former TNT Champion during the latter's match with Strickland. It will be interesting to see which side will emerge victorious at All In.

