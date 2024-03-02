[Watch] AEW shares unseen backstage footage of Sting, several stars pay heartfelt tributes

Sting is hanging up his wrestling boots at AEW Revolution. Ahead of his retirement match, AEW shared some unseen backstage footage of several stars paying their heartfelt tribute to The Icon.

The Vigilante has been in the wrestling business since the mid-80s. He has been in several promotions, like WCW, WWE, TNA, and many more. He is winding up his glorious pro wrestling career with a match against The Young Bucks alongside his tag team partner, Darby Allin, with their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line.

AEW, on its official YouTube page, paid homage to the WCW legend by sharing his unseen backstage moments where several stars like Eddie Kingston, Daniel Garcia, Mark Henry, Jeff Jarrett, Tony Schiavone & Paul Wight showed their love for Sting. [Timestamp: 7:50 to 9:02]

Check out the video below:

Sting addresses his retirement match

As the much-anticipated AEW PPV draws closer, Sting recently sat down with ESPN to share his thoughts ahead of his final wrestling match. During the interview, he spoke about his deep appreciation for AEW President Tony Khan, who provided him with numerous opportunities:

“I've had my run, I've had my time, and it's just time for me to bow out. It's just time. It makes perfect sense. And gosh, I was given an opportunity through [AEW owner and promoter] Tony Khan to not just bow out or just disappear like I had other times in the past, where you disappeared with your tail between your legs, so to speak. This time, I was given an opportunity and Tony was willing to kind of let me go out under my own terms."

Expand Tweet

AEW Revolution will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 3, 2024. The event will feature several other high-profile matches, such as Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland in a triple threat match for the AEW World Championship, "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for AEW Women's World Title, an All-Star Scramble match featuring stars like Chris Jerich, Hook, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and many more.

Are you excited to watch AEW Revolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE