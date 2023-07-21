[Watch] AEW star gets down on his knee in front of former WWE Superstar's fiancé Lexy Nair in backstage segment

An AEW star was recently seen making a rather emphatic request to Lexy Nair in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Nair is the fiance of former WWE Superstar Big Bill.

Lexy Nair is currently a member of the All Elite staff, generally seen interviewing stars backstage. She became engaged to Big Bill at the end of last year, announcing the happy development with a tweet. The two personalities have kept their future under wraps, and it remains to be seen when they plan to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, AEW star Ryan Nemeth recently took to Twitter to share a video of him going down on his knee in front of Lexy Nair. You can check out the full video here.

"I'M DOWN ON ONE KNEE HERE, LEXY!"

Lexy Nair's fiance and former WWE Superstar Big Bill is also in AEW

Big Bill has recently been actively wrestling in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He teamed up with Brian Cage in the Blind Tag team tournament, although they did not make it too far.

Before joining Tony Khan's roster, Bill had a notable run with Enzo Amore in WWE. While the likelihood of the two teaming up again is slim, Konnan believes their partnership deserves another run. Speaking on the Keepin' it 100, the veteran stated:

"Yeah, he [Morrissey] looks out of place there, he does not look like he hangs out with those guys, I’m sorry! Listen to the group? It’s him, the two Gunn brothers – like they really hang out together – some brother, I think Lee Moriarty maybe?" (02:28 onward)

You can check out the full video here:

Whether or not the two team up again is something only time will tell.

Do you agree with Konnan? What do you make of the former WWE Superstar's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments section below!