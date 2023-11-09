Watch: AEW star Mariah May once took out her opponent by twerking

AEW recently confirmed the signing of Mariah May to the Tony Khan-led promotion, and amidst the news, a video of May taking her opponent out in an interesting fashion has gone viral.

Mariah May made a name for herself on the STARDOM promotion in Japan. However, after months of speculations, the latter officially signed with All Elite Wrestling as she made an appearance on the November 8th edition of Dynamite. Tony Khan seems to have big plans for Mariah, as she may be gearing up for a big feud against former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

On Twitter, a video of Mariah May knocking her opponent out by twerking in a match at her former company, STARDOM, has gone viral:

STARDOM owner reacts to Maria May's AEW debut

On the November 8th edition of Dynamite, May appeared backstage in a segment with RJ City after months of speculations on her future in wrestling.

Mariah is best known for her work in the STARDOM promotion in Japan. The executive producer of STARDOM, Rossy Ogawa, reacted to May signing with All Elite Wrestling and stated that he wants her to do her best in her new promotion:

"Mariah May will be competing in AEW. She thinks that she was noticed because she appeared on Stardom...although the world through Stardom seems very complicated. Well, it turns out that our perspective was correct. I want you to do your best." tweeted @rossystardom. (Translated from Japanese)

The president of Bushiroad (STARDOM's parent company), Takaani Kidani, responded to the tweet and praised Mariah May for signing with All Elite Wrestling:

"If you look at it positively, it will be easier to attract future promising human resources. That's excellent." tweeted @kidanit. (Translated from Japanese)

