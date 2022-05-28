Watch: AEW star Sammy Guevara steals Jorge Masvidal's BMF Title on Rampage

On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, Sammy Guevara continued his heated feud against The Men of the Year.

A week after stealing and destroying Scorpio Sky's TNT Championship, The Spanish God set sights on UFC star Jorge Masvidal and his famed title.

Accompanied by Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian, Guevara broke into the American Top Team gym and wreaked havoc. The former TNT Champion then stole the BMF Championship, a title won by Masvidal after he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Watch Sammy Guevara and co. break into the American Top Team on this week's Rampage in the following video:

Guevara is no stranger to Masvidal and has previously taken to social media to share photos of himself with the UFC welterweight.

After Masvidal's loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, Guevara also took to Instagram to express his disappointment. Hence, it was a bit strange for the AEW star to steal a championship that belonged to Gamebred.

Sammy Guevara believes that fans want him to win the TNT Championship once again

Sammy Guevara is a three-time TNT Champion and is already aiming to win the title for the fourth time. According to The Spanish God, fans have showcased their interest in seeing him regain the title once again.

Speaking in an interview with Barstool Rasslin', Guevara said:

“I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say I can’t wait until I’m a four-time five-champion. I think the people are clamoring for it. People want it." [H/T: Mandatory]

At this weekend's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Guevara will once again cross paths with the reigning TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky. This time, however, it will be in a Trios Mixed Tag Team Match.

The Spanish God will team up with Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti to face the team of Sky, Ethan Page, and the debuting Paige VanZant.

