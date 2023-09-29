[Watch] AEW star shares throwback video of fighting WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

An AEW star recently shared a video of his fight against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, which took place six years ago. The star in question is Brian Cage.

Brian Cage joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020 and was the first FTW Champion in AEW, crowned by Taz. Before joining the Jacksonville-based company, Cage worked in wrestling promotions like TNA/ IMPACT Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerilla, and Lucha Underground. The 39-year-old also signed a developmental contract with WWE and worked in Florida Championship Wrestling.

The AEW star recently shared a post on X (formerly called Twitter) containing a preview of his match with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, which took place at WrestleCon 2017. Cage was accompanied by his wife, Melissa Santos, to the ring. Brian Cage and Cody Rhodes put on a great show.

In the video, the two stars can initially be seen teasing and trash-talking each other. As the match progresses, they pick up the pace, and at one point, The American Nightmare gets powerbombed through a table.

"Look at the abs, look at the wife @ThisIsMelSantos, and watch me powerboat Cody threw a table. Life's good," wrote Brian Cage.

The hard-fought match for the GFW NEXGEN title was eventually won by Cody Rhodes. Here is the complete video of the match.

After working in AEW for three years as an in-ring performer and an Executive Vice President (EVP), Rhodes left Tony Khan's company in 2022 and returned to WWE, where he had started his wrestling career. The American Nightmare is currently chasing his dream of winning the company's top prize i.e. the WWE Championship.

Jade Cargill says Cody Rhodes encouraged her to leave AEW for WWE

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently left All Elite Wrestling after a dominant three-year run that saw her remain undefeated in her first 60 matches. The 31-year-old has joined WWE and will likely make her television debut soon.

In a recent interview on The Masked Man Show, Jade Cargill said Cody Rhodes played a role in her decision to make the switch.

"He was top three, and not third. He is a phenomenal man. I've seen what the business did for him, I've seen him be the stellar athlete that he is. I didn't see any difference for myself. He was one of the guys that led me to a great decision," said Cargill. (H/T Fightful)

The news of Cargill's move has taken the internet by storm, and it has been reported that the Stamford-based company has great expectations for the newly signed star.

