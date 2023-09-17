[Watch] AEW star uses WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's finishing move on Collision

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was referenced on the latest episode of AEW Collision, as Andrade El Idolo picked up a victory by using her iconic figure eight move.

Charlotte Flair is one of the most prominent names in the realm of women's wrestling. Being the daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte seems to be following in the footsteps of her father by winning title after title.

Furthermore, The Queen also adopted the iconic finisher of her father, the figure four, and turned it into a figure eight submission, which looks more vicious.

On this week's episode of Collision, AEW star and Flair's husband Andrade El Idolo used the figure eight submission to capture a much-needed victory over the returning Scorpio Sky. His amazing gesture for his wife is going viral all over the internet.

Expand Tweet

The moment also questions the rumors of El Idolo and Flair parting ways and closing in on divorce. Nevertheless, there has been no official confirmation made on the status of their relationship by either of them until now.

What are your thoughts on Andrade El Idolo using Flair's iconic figure eight move? Sound off in the comments below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here