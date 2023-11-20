Watch: AEW stars confront viral internet personality at Full Gear 2023; massive match teased 

With Full Gear 2023 in the history books, it's safe to say the show was another success of AEW as it boasted several must-see matches. Besides the exceptional in-ring work, one of the other things that caught the attention of viewers was the appearance of Mike O'Hearn, a viral internet personality, who was present at the show and even had a confrontation with The Gunns.

Austin and Colten Gunn challenged MJF and Samoa Joe for the ROH World Tag Team Championship at the show. Following their entrance, the two got out of the ring and had a face-off with Mike O'Hearn and The Hangover fame Ken Jeong, who were seated in the front row. The internet personality took to Instagram to share the clip of their interaction and teased a match against Austin and Colten.

It is also worth noting that Gunn's father and AEW veteran, Billy Gunn, has been a guest on Mike O'Hearn's podcast a couple of times. It remains to be seen if the showdown actually results in a match down the line or if it was merely a tease.

The Gunns aren't very fond of their father and AEW star Billy Gunn

In a recent interview, Austin and Colten Gunn opened up about how they were in a similar position as Dominik Mysterio, saying they all had "deadbeat" dads. Colten added that Bill Gunn was worse, as he adopted two new kids, The Acclaimed, and even helped them capture the AEW World Tag Team Title.

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him. Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids, and won titles with them, and is scissoring on national TV, and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names. So I'm going with Billy Gunn," Colten said.

Despite putting in a great effort, Austin and Colt ultimately fell short of winning the ROH World Tag Team Title from MJF and Samoa Joe at Full Gear 2023.

