Austin and Colten Gunn to Dominik Mysterio: "Both of our dads are deadbeat dads"

Austin and Colten Gunn, of Bullet Club Gold, recently compared themselves to current NXT North American Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. They felt they had a lot in common with Mysterio, and they could relate to one another with the experience of not having great fathers.

Both Dom and The Gunns have turned on their fathers. Mysterio had his infamous heel turn at last year's Clash at the Castle, as he launched an attack on both Rey and Edge. The Gunns attacked their father Billy Gunn last year as well on an episode of Dynamite, as they pretended to reconcile with him.

In a recent interview with Liam Crawley for ComicBook.com, Austin and Colten talked about who won the title for best "Deadbeat Dad" between Rey Mysterio and Billy Gunn. Austin claimed that he felt that it was a tie, which was why they could connect and relate with Dominik Mysterio.

"This is why we connect with Dom so much, and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they're tied," Austin said.

Colten disputed this by saying that their father was worse. For him, Rey Mysterio still showed some remorse, and was affected by Dominik Mysterio. Billy Gunn, on the other hand, went on to "adopt" two new kids in The Acclaimed, whom he went on to win titles with.

"I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn't adopt a new kid and start running around with him. Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids, and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV, and making all this merch. I don't see Rey doing that. He's still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don't even think he remembers our names. So I'm going with Billy Gunn," Colten said. [H/T Fightful]

Dominik Mysterio continues friendly banter with Logan Paul

In WWE, two men have been pestering Rey Mysterio for a while now. First would be Logan Paul, who beat Mysterio and became the new United States Champion. Another would be his son Dominik, who since his heel turn, has been a thorn in the side of his father.

The two joined hands recently after Paul began his pursuit of Rey's title. They were joined by one similar goal apparently, to make Rey Mysterio suffer. Dom recently responded to Logan Paul after the latter gave a shout-out to him during the recent UFC 295 event.

On RAW last night, the North American Champion reciprocated the gesture, giving a shout-out to Paul, champion to champion.

Expand Tweet

As of this point, both Dominik Mysterio and The Gunns have not needed their father's guidance, as Dom now holds the North American Championship, and Austin and Colten aside from being in a dominant faction, are gunning for the ROH tag team titles.

Do you think these individuals are better off without the guidance of their fathers? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.