Logan Paul sends a message to Dominik Mysterio at UFC 295

Logan Paul was in attendance for UFC 295 on November 11, 2023. The newly crowned United States Champion once again made sure to shout out Dominik Mysterio.

Upon Paul's return to WWE, he was involved in a segment with Mysterio, as the two set their sights on Ricochet. At Crown Jewel 2023, The Maverick defeated Dirty Dom's father, Rey Mysterio, to win the United States Championship.

Paul, who was shown on broadcast during UFC 295, had an interesting way of shouting out the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Check out Paul's message to Dominik Mysterio from UFC 295:

Booker T praised Logan Paul after he won the United States Championship

Booker T recently spoke about Logan Paul's historic victory over Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker mentioned that he wasn't surprised with Paul's victory, considering that The Maverick was good at what he did inside the squared circle.

"I'm not surprised, The Maverick, this guy [can] work from multiple perspectives. He can go out and perform inside the wrestling ring. I think he can go out and box. I think he even got a little MMA in his background as well, as he's one of the biggest podcasters, I think, out there ever. Yeah, YouTubers, my bad. This guy's got it going on, so I see the WWE being able to use this kid in so many different ways. Rey Mysterio has had a hell of a run, and Logan Paul, I'm not surprised him winning that match because he is pretty good at what he does."

Paul's victory at Crown Jewel marked his first-ever title win in WWE. It remains to be seen who his first feud as champion will be against and when The Maverick will return to the company's programming.

