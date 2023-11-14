Dominik Mysterio takes a friendly shot at Logan Paul after earlier error by newly crowned WWE champion

Dominik Mysterio just took a friendly shot at Logan Paul for an earlier error made by the United States Champion.

Dominik Mysterio and Logan Paul have a newfound friendship after the two men shared a moment in the ring following the latter's title win over Rey Mysterio. The two even took shots at Ricochet and his fiancée, Samantha Irvin. This prompted Ricochet to attack both men.

Their friendly banter didn't stop there and has since spilled outside the ring. Logan Paul was at UFC 295. As the camera panned on him, Paul showed his mobile phone with the text reading "Shout out Dominick Mysterio," notably misspelling the NXT North American Champion's name.

Dirty Dom has since responded to Paul's error on social media by misspelling the newly crowned champion's name. He spelled Logan as Logen.

Check out the video here:

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul defied Triple H soon after winning the United States Championship

Logan shocked the world when he defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. However, soon after winning the title, he ignored Triple H's request.

During a recent appearance on Jake Paul's YouTube channel, Logan admitted that Triple H specifically asked him not to get intimate with the title. While he listened to The Game, he chose to ignore him altogether.

“This belt never leaves my body waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me. Cut that out, bro. Just because the WWE, they did say that I can’t f*** in the belt. When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has to say about Paul's decision to ignore his advice almost immediately.

What do you make of Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio's budding friendship? Sound off in the comments section.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.