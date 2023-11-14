Dominik Mysterio responds to Logan Paul's message from UFC 295

Dominik Mysterio has responded to a shoutout from Logan Paul. At UFC 295, Paul sent a message to Mysterio while in attendance for the pay-per-view.

Mysterio and Paul shared the screen upon The Maverick's return to WWE. The two men teamed up in a brawl against Ricochet after Paul initially mocked Samantha Irvin.

Ahead of tonight's Monday Night RAW, Mysterio similarly shouted out Paul and sent him a message. Taking to Instagram, WWE uploaded the video of the reigning North American Champion "repaying the favor" to the current United States Champion.

Check out the video uploaded by WWE:

Logan Paul claimed that he has already broken one WWE rule

Logan Paul has claimed that he has already "f***ed" while wearing the United States Championship around his waist.

Speaking in a recently uploaded video by Jake Paul, The Maverick claimed that he had given his word to Triple H that he wouldn't engage in intimate relations while wearing the title belt. However, he ended up breaking his promise and chose to ignore the one condition that was set by The Game. Paul said:

“This belt never leaves my body waist. I f*** in this belt. This belt means everything to me. Cut that out, bro. Just because the WWE, they did say that I can’t f*** in the belt. When I won the belt, they said [laughs]. I swear, Triple H, he came up to me, he said, ‘Logan, congratulations on the belt. One thing we’ve been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f***ing in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f***ing in your belt,’ and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I’m c***ping cheeks in this f***ing 40-pound piece of metal. You gotta cut all of that out."

At Crown Jewel, Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship.

Are you excited for Logan Paul's reign as the US Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.