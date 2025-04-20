[Watch] AEW stars mock LA Knight after his title loss to Jacob Fatu at WWE WrestleMania 41

It seems that following LA Knight's shocking loss to Jacob Fatu moments ago on WWE WrestleMania 41, two AEW stars have been relishing in his disappointment. They were seen doing so in a video that has surfaced during the event.

MxM Collection previously worked with The Megastar during their time in WWE. They were known as Maximum Male Models, and at the time, Knight was known as Max Dupri. Eventually, he would turn on the group and revert to being LA Knight, as they showed no success in his time leading them.

It seems that both Mansoor and Mason Madden have not forgotten what happened, despite being with a different company now. They were spotted watching WrestleMania 41 seemingly outside the venue. The AEW stars are in Las Vegas as guests at this year's WrestleCon.

After seeing their former leader lose to Jacob Fatu, the duo looked ecstatic. They celebrated with the group, with Madden even saying that he loved Jacob Fatu, referencing how Jacob would show his allegiance to Solo Sikoa.

The Samoan Werewolf's win earlier tonight may be the start of a dominant title run. LA Knight will need to regroup and look to bounce back after this loss.

