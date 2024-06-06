Watch: Amusing footage of Rhea Ripley with Buddy Matthews amid her WWE absence

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been having a great time with Buddy Matthews on her hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. Ripley and Matthews got engaged last year.

Rhea Ripley has been out of action since April due to an injury that forced her to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Meanwhile, her fiance, Buddy Matthews, has been performing on AEW TV as part of The House of Black faction. The couple is often seen together in videos on social media where they are working out in the gym or having fun while doing various activities.

On Instagram, Gabriel Aeros, who is a close friend of Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley, posted a wholesome video compilation featuring the powerhouse couple.

"Annoying @snm_buddy (ft. @rhearipley_wwe & @elitheseus) - random fails & bonus compilation."

Bully Ray reveals the moment WWE can bring back Rhea Ripley

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing fiasco with The Judgement Day. Rhea Ripley, who was seemingly the leader of the group, suffered an unfortunate injury at the hands of Liv Morgan after WrestleMania XL, which took her out of the picture.

Liv Morgan has managed to become the Women's World Champion in Rhea's absence and is currently aiming to snatch Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray predicted how the company can book Mami's return.

"I'm just not sure if they [Judgment Day] are all going to be on board with her [Liv Morgan]. Here's what I do know, they need to build to a moment where Dom says 'I'm going to kiss you [Liv Morgan] next week on RAW.' Or we're going to have the coronation of Liv Morgan as the head of The Judgment Day," he said.

It will be interesting to see how things transpire in The Judgement Day, as many believe Dominik Mysterio could side with Liv Morgan and shockingly turn on Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh.

