"That's when you bring back Rhea Ripley" - Bully Ray suggests major twist in Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's storyline

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Rhea Ripley should return to television when Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's storyline sees a major twist. The legend in question is former WWE Tag Team Champion Bully Ray.

Rhea Ripley has not been seen on WWE television since getting injured, courtesy of a vicious attack by Liv Morgan on RAW after WrestleMania XL. Amid The Eradicator's absence, Morgan has won the Women's World Championship with some "help" from Dominik Mysterio.

During last week's episode of the red brand, Morgan shocked everyone by kissing Ripley's on-screen partner, Dirty Dom. However, Mami has not reacted to the duo's kiss yet.

During an edition of the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray suggested a major twist in Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's storyline, suggesting that WWE should build to a moment where Dom might say he wants to kiss Morgan. The former WWE Tag Team Champion also mentioned another scenario, where the current Women's World Champion becomes the leader of The Judgment Day.

"I'm just not sure if they [Judgment Day] are all going to be on board with her [Liv Morgan]. Here's what I do know, they need to build to a moment where Dom says 'I'm going to kiss you [Liv Morgan] next week on RAW.' Or we're going to have the coronation of Liv Morgan as the head of The Judgment Day," he said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Rhea Ripley should be brought back to television when any of the two scenarios are done.

"There's gotta be some moment that we're building to and that's when you bring back Rhea [Ripley]. And that's when everybody is like, 'Oh my god! What the hell is she going to do?' If you build to that moment, that one moment that will piss Rhea off worse than anything else, you're gonna have lightning in a bottle," he added. [From 14:03 to 14:52]

Check out the podcast below:

Bully Ray also suggested another person's involvement in Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline.

Dominik Mysterio claimed that he was giving space to Rhea Ripley on the latest episode of WWE RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan continued to persuade Dominik Mysterio and seemingly tried to kiss the latter once again. She was stopped in her tracks by Finn Balor.

However, in a backstage segment, Damian Priest asked Dominik if Rhea Ripley was okay with all of this. Dirty Dom surprisingly claimed that he was giving The Eradicator some space at the moment.

It will be interesting to see how Rhea Ripley would react to Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's kiss.

