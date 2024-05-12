[Watch] An AEW fan gets manhandled by security after storming the ring during Daniel Garcia’s celebration

An out-of-the-blue incident occurred during the most recent episode of AEW Collision, as a fan entered the ring during Daniel Garcia's post-match celebration and was taken out by security. Garcia walked out confused after the match.

On the latest episode of Collision, Daniel Garcia competed against KM. In a matter of minutes, Garcia managed to secure the victory in a seemingly squash match. After the match, however, an unexpected incident took place. While Garcia was leaving the ring, a fan ran towards the ring and jumped inside while the 25-year-old star was celebrating with fans.

Nevertheless, the security personnel immediately took notice of the fan entering the ring and manhandled him to teach him a lesson. It was definitely a careless move by the fan, as the incident was captured and shared on social media as well.

The clip of the fan getting taken down by security can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

Speaking of Daniel Garcia, he has been on quite a run since the beginning of 2024 after suffering significant losses in the past few years. The 25-year-old star secured another dominating victory and only time will tell what Tony Khan has in store for the youngster.