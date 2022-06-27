Watch: An injured Adam Cole gets seemingly overlooked by two superstars who tease reunion with former AEW World Champion

After failing to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door, Adam Cole was seemingly neglected by The Young Bucks for a brief moment.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view, Cole competed in a Fatal Four-Way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Adam Page, and Jay White, who pinned the former WWE star to retain his title. Post-match, Switchblade was confronted by The Young Bucks and Kyle O'Reilly before they entered the ring.

As it turned out, Matt and Nick Jackson seemingly turned their attention towards a distraught Page instead of checking with an injured Cole. However, O'Reilly quickly reacted and made sure that The Bucks shifted their focus toward their Undisputed Elite stablemate.

Check out the clip involving The Young Bucks, Kyle O'Reilly, Adam Cole, and Hangman Page below:

But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔



#TheElite #aew #ForbiddenDoor #njpw First of all I hope Adam Cole is okay…But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔 First of all I hope Adam Cole is okay… But I see the Young Bucks eyeing Adam Page? 🤔#TheElite #aew #ForbiddenDoor #njpw https://t.co/cWHuz9u5mU

It looks like the brief moment wasn't captured while the cameras were rolling, but fans on Twitter quickly noticed it.

Tony Khan provided an update on Adam Cole following his injury at Forbidden Door

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view didn't exactly turn out the way Adam Cole would've hoped for.

The former NXT Champion got pinned by Jay White, and on top of that, he reportedly suffered a concussion. Speaking at the post-Forbidden Door media scrum, Tony Khan claimed that Cole would be "okay." He said:

“Yeah, I think Adam Cole will be okay. He was in the match. It was a very physical wrestling match and he was pinned in the match. The timing of it wasn’t [right]. He’s gonna be okay long term, but probably if he couldn’t continue wrestling it made sense [to end the match]."

To further add to Undisputed Elite's misery, both Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish are currently injured. The group's leader, Kenny Omega, has been on the sidelines for months, leaving The Young Bucks as the only members of the group.

