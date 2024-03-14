Watch: Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina with their undercover masks before they appeared during AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina wore undercover masks before making their appearance during AEW Big Business.

Finally, the months of waiting were over when Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut at Big Business. She came out to a huge pop from the crowd and delivered a heartfelt promo thanking the fans for their support

Mercedes Mone even got involved during the closure of the show when she saved Willow Nightingale from a vicious assault by Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Given that it was a huge night for the former WWE star, several of her closest friends were there in attendance to show their support. The Role Model could even be seen in the upper deck celebrating her best friend's debut.

Naomi took to social media to post a video of herself, the Role Model, and Tamina wearing undercover masks as they made their way through the arena.

Check the clip here.

Screengrab of Naomi's Instagram story

AEW star feels fortunate to be able to call Bayley her friend

Ruby Soho and the Role Model both worked for the same company, WWE, for several years. However, since then, Soho has gone on to make a name for herself in AEW. Despite them working for rival promotions, Ruby Soho has nothing but kind words for her Role Model.

Speaking on the Bakers Bantering podcast, Soho credited the Role Model for being an amazing person and said she was fortunate to be friends with her.

"I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is, honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best." Soho said. [h/t fightful.com]

It's good to see that Mercedes Mone has a great support system in Bayley, Naomi, and Tamina.

Are you happy to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Sound off!

Poll : Are you happy to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion