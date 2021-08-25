Watch: Behind the scenes look at CM Punk's AEW debut 

AEW's official YouTube channel recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at CM Punk's first-ever appearance for the promotion at last Friday night's Rampage: The First Dance.

The video titled "Road to Dynamite: Milwaukee" featured Punk sharing a hearty embrace with Vickie Guerrero. Apart from that, a jersey with his name imprinted on it and a handwritten letter from Chicago's ice hockey team, Chicago Blackhawks, were also seen in the video.

Plus, the footage from this week's Being The Elite, where CM Punk was filmed seconds before making his entrance, was also shown in the video. In the closing moments, we also see glimpses of AEW's technical director and production team directing the segment on the fly.

A large portion of "Road to Milwaukee" was also dedicated to recapping shots of Punk's entrance and his promo. The rest of the video featured the build-up to Christian Cage and Kenny Omega's clash at All Out 2021, with an appearance from Lance Storm, talking about the two rivals.

CM Punk will make his AEW Dynamite this week

Milwaukee fans are in for a treat as CM Punk is set to make his AEW Dynamite debut on Wednesday night's episode. Though there's still no clarity over what Punk would do at the show, fans can expect him to confront his All Out 2021 opponent, Darby Allin.

Given both Punk and Allin are babyfaces, the chances of them coming to blows are less. Instead, the two could engage in a verbal battle to build their highly-anticipated clash, which would mark CM Punk's first match in nearly seven years.

Do you think Darby Allin is the ideal opponent for CM Punk at All Out 2021? Do you think Punk would show any ring rust at the September 5th show? Sound off in the comments section below.

