[Watch] Behind-the-scenes footage of former United States Champion's return to AEW after 7 months

A major AEW star recently returned to the promotion after a lengthy hiatus. Juice Robinson was absent from the company's programming since November 2024 before his comeback. He was injured during his Continental Classic Tournament match against Will Ospreay and had to be replaced.

After being absent for over seven months, the former IWGP United States Champion made his return at All In: Texas. He received huge applause from the audience. Fans were amazed to see him in a new look. The Bang Bang Gang member had a great showing in the Casino Gauntlet Match, but failed to win it. His teammates, the Gunns, also helped him.

Recently, a video of the Bang Bang Gang member has been making the rounds on social media. The video showed the faction standing in Gorilla Position when Robinson's music hit. The 36-year-old was also shocked to hear the pop he received from the crowd when the fans in attendance figured that he had returned.

A Bang Bang Gang member has yet to return to AEW

Jay White has been absent from AEW TV since March 2025. He last wrestled Kevin Knight in a singles match. While many expected him to come back at All In, it seems like he will be out longer.

While speaking about Switchblade's status at the Dynasty Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan said AEW got 'bit hard by an injury bug' before the pay-per-view.

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company, and we would have loved to had [sic] both of them here tonight, and everybody stepped up." [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when the Bang Bang Gang member returns to the squared circle.

