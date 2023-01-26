WATCH: Billy Gunn helps an AEW fan propose to his female friend on Rampage tapings this week

AEW superstar Billy Gunn recently helped a fan propose to his female friend during the Rampage taping this week.

The former WWE Superstar has been a part of the All Elite roster since the inception of the promotion in 2019. While he was initially signed as a coach, he has transitioned into an active wrestler over time. He is currently allied with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed.

While Billy Gunn is rarely seen participating in the ring at the moment, he is still quite popular among fans. After this week's edition of Dynamite aired, a fan decided to propose to his female friend. The ensuing proposal enlisted the help of Billy, who brought the couple into the ring.

You can see the clip here:

The couple is now happily engaged, as evidenced by their tweet thanking Billy Gunn for his help.

A Wrestling veteran has criticized Billy Gunn's alliance with the Acclaimed in AEW

While fans are quite entertained by Billy Gunn's antics with the Acclaimed, Konnan believes the alliance does not make much sense.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran drew attention to the age difference between the former DX member and the Acclaimed. Although Konnan acknowledged Billy Gunn's physique, he still stated that the 59-year-old star does not belong alongside Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

"I like Billy [Gunn] personally, but again to me, he just doesn’t fit in here. You know what he kind of reminds me of like, when you have a party, and you put like an old school song that your dad or your uncle grew up to, and then they come out, and they do dances from 20 years ago, and you're like, bro, get off the dance floor like he doesn't fit in with these young cats [The Acclaimed] like he's too old for this role. He's in incredible shape. He's humongous," Konnan said [From 9:12 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Billy Gunn.

