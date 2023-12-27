[Watch] Brodie Lee’s wife pays tearful tribute to him on three-year anniversary of his passing 

Brodie Lee was one of the most underrated superstars of the wrestling world who was taken away from the world very soon. His wife came forward to send out her own heartfelt message for him on the third anniversary of his passing.

The Exalted One came to prominence for his stint with WWE as a member of the Wyatt Family. The faction, comprising himself, the late Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Braun Strowman was considered one of the most dominant groups of all time.

Lee was a part of the global juggernaut until 2020 when he made his debut as the leader of the Dark Order stable at AEW. Moreover, he also captured the TNT championship in August 2020, defeating the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

However, the most promising run of his entire career was cut short when Brodie tragically succumbed to a lung disease. His wife took to X to post a beautiful compilation video on the third anniversary of his passing.

The video showcased the happy times she and her children spent with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

"Three years…… I don't know whether I should cry or I should smile through my tears ... But if you were here we would ... Sail that boat into the red horizon... Those years lost, I'd tell you all about 'em."

The Wyatt Family paid tribute to Brodie Lee on his death anniversary

Apart from his real-life family, Brodie Lee was also close to his onscreen stable, The Wyatt Family. After Bray Wyatt's passing earlier this year, Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan are now the only two members left to carry on the legacies of their fallen friends.

Strowman took to his Instagram to state that he and Lee would always be family forever.

"Family forever!!!! 💚❤️‍🩹💚"

Similarly, Rowan posted a picture of himself and Brodie Lee on X, remembering his friend on his death anniversary.

"Love you forever my brother! 🖤"

While fans may never see another faction like this one, Braun and Erick continue to keep the presence of their allies alive with their in-ring careers today.

Do you want to see Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan reunite again someday? Sound off in the comments section below!