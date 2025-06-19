Watch: Bryan Danielson makes shocking AEW return after more than 8 months

AEW star Bryan Danielson made a shocking return to the promotion after eight months of absence. Grand Slam Mexico, a special edition of Dynamite, is in the books, and fans have enjoyed the show. After the show went off-air, the former AEW World Champion made a surprise appearance.

The American Dragon hasn't been seen on TV since October 2024. He lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream, and as stated earlier, he retired from in-ring competition. He has been struggling with neck issues and therefore didn't continue to fight. However, he hasn't entirely ruled out returning to the squared circle.

After being absent for over eight months, he returned on AEW TV tonight after Grand Slam Mexico went off the air. He saved his idol, Blue Panther, from a vicious attack. He and the entire Arena Mexico roared with 'Yes' chants. Later, he and Panther hugged in the squared circle. Not only that, but Bryan also got physical and hit busaiku knee.

The audience was on its feet for the entire segment. It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson will get physical at All In: Texas, too, as he will be present during the show.

