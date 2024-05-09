[Watch] Bryan Danielson surprisingly asks ally to attack him after AEW Dynamite goes off the air

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson deliberately asked his current ally to hit him after the latest edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air. A fan-recorded video of their interaction has now gone viral.

On Dynamite, Kenny Omega appeared on the big screen and announced an Anarchy in the Arena Match between Team AEW and The Elite at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The Elite recently assaulted Tony Khan and Omega on live TV. Hence, Team AEW will likely aim to exact revenge on the heel faction.

The Cleaner initially revealed that FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would be the first two members of Team AEW. In the show's final segment, the duo revealed Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson as their teammates for Anarchy in the Arena at Double or Nothing.

The face-off between the two teams eventually turned into a brawl and backstage officials had to separate them. FTR, Kingston, and Danielson stayed in the ring after Dynamite went off the air to interact with the crowd in Edmonton.

In a viral fan-recorded video after Dynamite, Bryan Danielson was seen removing his shirt and asking his ally, Eddie Kingston, to chop him. The American Dragon also called himself a 'Sicko' for doing something like this.

Bryan Danielson's wife praised his recent match

Bryan Danielson is married to former WWE Superstar, Brie Bella. The Hall of Famer recently reacted to The American Dragon and Will Ospreay's one-on-one match at AEW Dynasty 2024.

On The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Divas Champion praised the match between Danielson and Ospreay.

"I saw a lot of people online say the same thing. It's probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history. I'm just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying [it was] the best pro wrestling match in the United States. Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story. They are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, 'I got fired up. Fired up,'" Brie said.

The match between Danielson and The Aerial Assassin was universally praised as both stars delivered stellar performances. It remains to be seen whether they will lock horns again.

