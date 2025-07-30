[Watch] Buddy Matthews’ reaction to Rhea Ripley chopping the soul out of rising pro wrestler

Rhea Ripley slapped a rising indie pro wrestler very hard during a recent live stream. Now, AEW star Buddy Matthews reacted to this live in person.Gabriel Aeros is a rising professional wrestler from Australia. He has wrestled for some of the top promotions Down Under and has also competed in the United States. Aeros has also previously competed on ROH and Dynamite, with his last match on AEW TV taking place on the 12 March 2025 episode of the Wednesday Night show when he teamed with Eli Theseus and Vinny Pacifico against The Opps. Given that he is from Australia, Gabriel is very good friends with fellow Aussie wrestlers Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews.During one of their recent live streams, Aeros agreed to get chopped across the chest by Ripley. When The Eradicator chopped, the rising star was in incredible pain. Buddy Matthews, who was in the room, also reacted to the chop.Check out the clip here:Rhea Ripley opens up about her relationship with Liv MorganRhea Ripley was involved in a heated feud with Liv Morgan for the better part of 2024. The two women left it all on the table as they battled for the Women's World Championship. This feud also cost Mami The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio. Now that she is done with Liv, Mami has given her thoughts on her longtime rival.During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Ripley stated that she has formed a strong bond with Liv Morgan, which made their feud fun.&quot;She’s someone that I’ve made such a strong bond with here in the WWE, and being able to have fun out there with my friend and then bring Dominik into it, and then bring Raquel back into it—this is why I do what I do, because I get to do it with people that I love and appreciate, and they love and appreciate me. We get to make magic and get fans connected to it and entertained by it, and hell, if they hate me for real, for beating up Liv, then I’m doing my job, right? So I’m having fun,” she added. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]Rhea Ripley is set to challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 this weekend in New Jersey.