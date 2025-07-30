Rhea Ripley breaks character to talk about relationship with Liv Morgan amid her WWE absence

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke her on-screen persona to discuss her relationship with Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day star is currently out of in-ring competition due to an injury.On the June 16, 2025 edition of RAW, Liv Morgan locked horns with Kairi Sane in a singles match. At one point in the bout, Morgan suffered an unfortunate injury and couldn't continue further. The match then ended abruptly in Sane's favor. Since then, the former Women's World Champion has been absent from WWE TV.During a recent interview with Allenownz Wrasslin, Rhea Ripley talked about her relationship with Liv Morgan off-screen, as both women have been in a heated feud for quite some time on TV. The Eradicator said that Morgan was her &quot;everything nemesis,&quot; but also her &quot;wrestling love&quot; in WWE.&quot;She’s like, my story nemesis; my wrestling nemesis, my everything nemesis, but like, at the same time, like my wrestling love. It’s a really weird combination of emotions and story that we have together. Being able to go out there with her and put on the matches that we did put on does mean a lot to me,&quot; she said. [H/T ITR Wrestling]Mami added that she has made a strong bond with The Judgment Day star, referring to her as her friend. Ripley also mentioned that she loved and appreciated what they do together to entertain fans.&quot;She’s someone that I’ve made such a strong bond with here in the WWE and being able to have fun out there with my friend and then bring Dominik into it, and then bring Raquel back into it, this is why I do what I do, because I get to do it with people that I love and appreciate, and they love and appreciate me. We get to make magic and get fans connected to it and entertained by it, and hell, if they hate me for real, for beating up Liv, then I’m doing my job, right? So I’m having fun,” she added. [H/T ITR Wrestling]Check out her interview below:Rhea Ripley talked about her storyline with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on WWE TVDominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were an on-screen couple before SummerSlam 2024, where Dirty Dom betrayed Mami to side with Liv Morgan. Since then, The Eradicator has been feuding with Morgan.During the first episode of WWE: Unreal Netflix docuseries, Ripley admitted that her storyline with Liv and Dom had been going on for quite some time. She also mentioned that the company did not initially plan for a romantic angle between her and Mysterio.“So the story between me, Liv and Dom has actually been going for like an eternity. It feels like it. Liv and I, we have been feuding for like three years. It’s been a long time cause we started as a tag team and Dom and I, we kind of just like, we kinda got put into this storyline together, which I don’t think was supposed to be a relationship storyline,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will continue feuding once the latter returns to WWE after recovering from her injury.