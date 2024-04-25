[Watch] Chris Jericho debuts new theme song on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho introduced a brand new theme song on this week's edition of Dynamite following his recent win at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

In a shocking turn of events, Y2J defeated HOOK to win the FTW Championship this past weekend, turning heel in the process. The Ocho also faced a lot of backlash online, as fans accused him of burying younger talent like HOOK. Regardless, Jericho introduced a brand new character, "The Learning Tree."

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, Jericho made his entrance in Jacksonville as the new FTW Champion. Interestingly, he also debuted a new entrance theme song titled, "The Learning Tree," giving up his amazing previous theme song "Judas" by his Fozzy band.

During the segment, Chris Jericho addressed his title win at Dynasty. Furthermore, Big Bill also came out to request Jericho to mentor him under his learning tree, which could be a tease for a new faction. It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here.

What did Chris Jericho say after his FTW Title win?

After defeating HOOK at AEW Dynasty, newly-crowned FTW Champion Chris Jericho took to his Instagram handle to share a long message, where he acknowledged fans for their support and promised to give "best lessons" to younger talents like The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil.

"Thanks to all of you who believed in me and cheered me on tonight in #StLouis and at home, as I WON the #FTWTitle from @730hook at #AEWDynasty tonight! Your love and encouragement took me to new heights and helped me to beat #Hook, who was at his best tonight!! #TheLearningTree promises to give Hook and all of the @aew talent who are in the #JerichoVortex only the best lessons...both in the ring and in life," he wrote.

Although Chris Jericho said that fans cheered him, the majority of the audience was booing him besides chanting "Go home, Jericho!" at Dynasty. It will be interesting to see how his character plays out in the coming weeks