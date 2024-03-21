[Watch] Chris Jericho makes an embarrassing botch during AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho fell prey to an embarrassing botch during his match on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Demo God went one-on-one with HOOK for the first time on the March 20, 2024 edition of All Elite Wrestling's flagship show. The two men first squared off in the ring in the All-Star 8-Man Scramble match at Revolution 2024. Jericho saved The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil from The Moghul Embassy after HOOK's successful FTW title defense against Brian Cage.

This led to the 24-year-old star teaming up with Chris Jericho to take on The Gates of Agony on Dynamite: Big Business. The babyface team, dubbed Lion Hook, picked up the victory. After the bout, The Ocho challenged HOOK to a singles match the following week in Toronto, Ontario.

The former AEW World Champion faced off against the rising star in a competitive, hard-hitting battle. In a surprising turn of events, HOOK fought out of the Walls of Jericho and managed to pin The Lionheart to secure the win. However, fans have pointed out that Jericho botched a move during the matchup.

A user took to X/Twitter to share a clip of the former ROH World Champion attempting to throw HOOK backward at the turnbuckle. The maneuver was not executed properly, resulting in the New York native landing on his face.

Fortunately, neither performer seemed to have sustained any serious injury. It remains to be seen what Jericho will do next in AEW.

