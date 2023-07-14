[WATCH] Chris Jericho had a two-word reaction to Walls of Jericho in a Rugby game

Chris Jericho had a short and sweet reply to a video posted by a fan about his submission maneuver being used in a rugby game.

Jericho is one of the most versatile wrestlers in the world today. Throughout his hall-of-fame-worthy career, Jericho has been at the top of the industry. Be it delivering in-ring classics or war of words, the former WWE Superstar has mastered it all. Having worked in WWE, NJPW, and AEW, Jericho enjoys a huge fan following across the world.

A fan recently posted a video on Twitter that showed Chris Jericho's submission maneuver, Walls of Jericho, being used in a rugby game during the Australian National Rugby League. The fan asked for Jericho's opinion. and he had a two-word response to the tweet:

"Yo @IAmJericho how do you rate this @nrl@brisbanebroncos takedown followed up by the Walls of Jericho?"

Jericho had a two-word reply o the post:

"Excellent technique!"

Here's the complete exchange:

Having worked in WWE for twenty years, and winning many accolades in the promotion, Jericho moved to AEW in 2019. He became the inaugural AEW World Champion in Tony Khan's wrestling promotion and held the title for 182 days.

Chris Jericho is in the process of ending the Jericho Appreciation Society and teased joining Don Callis' family

Jericho is trying to reinvent his character, as was evident in his recent promos and backstage segments. In the past few weeks, Jericho teased the end of the Jericho Appreciation Society by asking the members to go their separate ways.

JAS is a heel faction in AEW, formed and led by Chris Jericho. The group includes the likes of Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Tay Mello, and Anna Jay.

Jericho was interrupted by Don Callis during his promo on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Callis, one of the most hated men in AEW, had a proposal in mind for the veteran.

Citing their history, which goes back to the beginning of their careers, Don Callis asked Jericho to join the Don Callis Family. He showed The Ocho an old video of their late mentor Bad News Brown and reminded him that he always wanted Jericho and Callis to stick together.

Jericho seemed intrigued by the mention of Bad News Brown but chose not to respond to the proposal, thus leaving the fans with a cliffhanger. It will be interesting to see how this storyline proceeds in the coming weeks