Watch: CM Punk asks popular AEW star to sing 'country tunes' after Dynamite went off the air

Though this week's AEW Dynamite kept the audience engaged throughout the episode by building up new storylines, what occurred after the show got pro wrestling fans talking as well.

CM Punk came out to the ring in front of the AEW universe after the company finished this week's Rampage tapings from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The Straight Edge Superstar then called out the new AEW World Champion Hangman Page in front of the latter's home crowd.

Punk reminded Page of his promise to sing a few country tunes in front of his home state. The Cowboy responded by saying:

"I think he promised you that, but I guess I'll follow through."

You can check out the entire clip below where Hangman Page sang "cowboy songs'' with enthusiasm.

Hangman Page received a heartwarming reception on Wednesday night as part of the championship celebration. The segment involved the entire Dark Order with Anna Jay.

However, it didn't last long as Bryan Danielson showed up to confront the new AEW World Champion. He made his intentions clear by aiming for Page's newly won title. Both men even engaged in a heated war of words that saw The American Dragon teasing a heel turn.

As the situation escalated, they initiated a mini-brawl, only to be separated by The Dark Order. It seems like the company is laser-focused on immediately building up the money feud between Bryan and Page.

CM Punk also kickstarted a new rivalry on this week's AEW Dynamite

In what many called a buzzworthy face-off, CM Punk interrupted MJF's promo during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Second City Saint didn't utter a single word but instead denied shaking hands with Mr. Friedman and left the arena.

It became crystal clear that MJF has gotten the attention of the Best in the World. With next week's Dynamite set to emanate from Punk's hometown of Chicago, one can expect The Pinnacle leader to spoil his night. It will be interesting to see how their storyline unfolds now that the seeds have been planted.

