Watch: CM Punk hits the GTS for the first time in seven years on AEW Dynamite 

On this week's AEW Dynamite, CM Punk got physical for the first time since joining Tony Khan's promotion. 2point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked Punk, but things ended on a high note for the Straight Edge Superstar as he executed a GTS for the first time in seven years.

As expected, CM Punk came out to a thunderous reaction from the Chicago crowd, who ate up every word he uttered. The Straight Edge Superstar spoke about being nervous ahead of his match against Darby Allin at All Out 2021 since he hasn't wrestled in nearly seven years.

However, Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia quickly made their way out and unleashed a three-on-one attack on Punk. It's worth noting that the trio's attack didn't come out of thin air, as they had already claimed to ruin the dream match between Punk and Darby Allin earlier in the show.

Speaking of Allin, the former TNT Champion and Sting saved CM Punk from the attack on AEW Dynamite. The three teamed up and comfortably took down 2.0 and Daniel Garcia. Most notably, fans saw Punk hitting his finisher GTS for the first time since he quit wrestling in 2014.

Sting had a message for CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Once they got rid of 2.0 and Garcia, CM Punk, and Darby Allin had a staredown in the ring. Sting took the mic and stated that it felt good to see Punk hit the GTS in front of him. Furthermore, The Icon revealed that he and Allin assisted Punk since they wanted to clear the traffic ahead of All Out 2021.

A tense faceoff between @CMPunk & @DarbyAllin before their match at #AEWAllOut on PPV this Sunday!



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/rbuwzUInFV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021

In closing, Sting said that he wouldn't interfere in the match at the September 5th pay-per-view as he has immense respect for both Darby Allin and CM Punk.

