[Watch] CM Punk surprisingly shown during AEW Collision

Former WWE Champion CM Punk was surprisingly shown during the latest episode of AEW Collision on the occasion of the first anniversary of the show. The Second City Saint was featured in a video package on the show.

CM Punk was fired from AEW after he was involved in an infamous backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. He then made his blockbuster return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Before his termination from the Tony Khan-led promotion, the Second City Saint was the face of Collision, which kicked off last year and revolved mainly around Punk.

Meanwhile, AEW celebrated the first anniversary of Collision this week. During the show, a video package featuring some of the memorable moments of the show in its one-year history was shown. Interestingly, the Tony Khan-led promotion acknowledged Punk despite the bad blood between them.

Between the 0:05 and 0:07 mark of the following video package, the Second City Saint could be seen with the FTR and while performing the GTS as well. Although Punk had more memorable moments on Collision, he featured in the package for only a few seconds.

You can watch the video below:

The last time Punk was featured on AEW was when the company aired the All In 2023 backstage altercation footage between him and Jack Perry on Dynamite. Only time will tell if he will be featured in the Jacksonville-based promotion again.