[Watch] Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens give rare shout-out to top AEW stars

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are kindred spirits, and both of them share a deep connection with AEW EVPs The Young Bucks. KO and The American Nightmare recently gave a shout-out to their friends from across the promotional divide.

Ad

When Cody Rhodes left WWE back in 2016, Kevin Owens—who had run the roads with Matt and Nick Jackson for years—gave The Young Bucks a call and asked them to look after his friend until he learned the ropes on the independent scene. The result was Rhodes joining Bullet Club and, ultimately, The Elite.

The three would go on to create the original All In event, which set the stage for AEW to take shape once Tony Khan got involved. Although Rhodes and Owens are now separated from The Young Bucks, they all remain friends to this day.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Owens was Cody's guest on the latest episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast The two gave a toast to Matt and Nick Jackson, as seen in the clip below:

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kevin Owens helped lay the blueprint for modern independent wrestlers to find success

In the early 2010s, Kevin Owens was making a name for himself alongside Sami Zayn and The Young Bucks on the independent scene. But when he was struggling to make ends meet, he turned to Colt Cabana.

The latter was already a pioneer in self-promotion for indie wrestlers, and he put KO in touch with the owner of One Hour Tees, which ultimately evolved into Pro Wrestling Tees, the primary merch distribution tool for modern independent talents and even some major promotions.

Ad

Owens told the story on the same episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, noting that he, Colt Cabana, and The Young Bucks were the first to take advantage of the website:

"He's like, 'Some wrestlers cannot afford to make shirts ahead of time,' and then they came up with this concept because of me. Because Colt was trying to help me. And then the first ones on the site were me, the Bucks (The Young Bucks), Colt, and the site grew and grew," said Owens.

Kevin Owens would sign with WWE in 2014, and The Young Bucks would go on to revolutionize the template Cabana and Owens had helped establish, providing a path for many, including top stars like Matt Cardona and Danhausen, to find success.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!