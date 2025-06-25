Kevin Owens reveals impressive story of rebuilding after losing his job

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently shared how he bounced back after losing his regular job back in the day. The veteran was scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 but pulled out of the match due to an injury.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, Owens discussed how he helped inspire Pro Wrestling Tees after exiting his regular job. He noted that Colt Cabana came up with the concept because Owens could not afford to have his own shirts made early in his career.

"He's like, 'Some wrestlers cannot afford to make shirts ahead of time,' and then they came up with this concept because of me. Because Colt was trying to help me. And then the first ones on the site were me, the Bucks (The Young Bucks), Colt, and the site grew and grew," said Owens. [From 0:41 - 1:00]

Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 but had to drop out of the match due to a neck injury. The Viper will be facing Cody Rhodes in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the match will earn a title shot at SummerSlam in August.

WWE star Kevin Owens provides update on his health

Kevin Owens provided an update on his health and noted that it had been a frustrating process so far.

During his conversation with Cody Rhodes on the What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, The Prizefighter noted that he was letting his spinal cord heal naturally before undergoing surgery. He added that how extensive the surgery would be would depend on how his spinal cord healed.

"I don't know, man. It's been a frustrating process. We're letting my spinal cord heal as much as it can on its own before we go in for the surgery, because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there," said Kevin Owens.

It will be interesting to see when Kevin Owens will be able to return to WWE television following his injury.

