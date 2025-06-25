Kevin Owens provides major health update amid WWE hiatus

Kevin Owens was forced to go on a hiatus from WWE only a couple of weeks before WrestleMania 41 as he was dealing with a severe neck injury. Today, the former Universal Champion provided a major update on his condition.

Kevin Owens was set to face Randy Orton at The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas, but the neck injury derailed those plans, and The Prizefighter was forced to give up the match and went on a hiatus.

Speaking on What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, the former WWE Universal Champion opened up about his current condition and revealed that his neck surgery is scheduled for mid-July.

"I don't know, man. It's been a frustrating process. We're letting my spinal cord heal as much as it can on its own before we go in for the surgery, because how extensive the surgery will be depends on how my spinal cord looks when we go in there," Owens said. (From 1:11:55 to 1:12:12)

However, he also revealed that his condition over the past week has turned for the worse as all the symptoms shot up at once. As of now, the surgery is still planned for mid-July.

"So, everything took a turn, and it's been three months since my last match. It's been almost four months. We're waiting till mid-July to do the surgery. Hopefully, it's a normal neck fusion. It might not be. We don't know. So since then, I've felt fine. My neck's been fine. I'm not in pain. I've no symptoms of what you would expect somebody with a spinal cord injury to have, but in the last week, for some reason, the symptoms all came in one shot," Owens explained. (From 1:12:40 to 1:13:25)

Kevin Owens wanted to face major WWE name

In 2015, Kevin Owens got his start on WWE's main roster by shockingly defeating John Cena. After the win, The Prizefighter became an established name on the brand and went on to win the Intercontinental Championship in no time. The 41-year-old WWE star wanted to run it back, but unfortunately, that's now unlikely.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement, Owens stated he wanted to wrestle The Leader of the Cenation, but now, he cannot compete due to his neck injury, and Cena will already have retired by the time Owens makes a return.

"One of the things that really hurts about this injury actually is that now I know I won't get to wrestle John [Cena] one last time because that's not going to happen now, and I was really hoping to do that before he's gone."

It'll be interesting to see when The Prizefighter returns to WWE in the following year.

