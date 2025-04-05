Kevin Owens was heartbroken upon finding out he could not wrestle major WWE name

Kevin Owens delivered some surprising news on WWE SmackDown and announced he won't compete at this year's WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Prizefighter also talked about being hurt upon finding out he could not wrestle John Cena in the latter's final year.

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to the Stamford-based promotion for his final run as an in-ring performer. Many stars lined up to have their final shot against The Leader of Cenation, but Kevin Owens had to drop out of that list, as he requires neck surgery, which might keep him out for the rest of the year, or perhaps even longer.

In an interview on My Mom's Basement, The Prizefighter talked about his goals in the company as a performer. During this, Kevin Owens explained he was really hurt upon finding out that he cannot have another match with John Cena in the company. However, he tried to look at the positive side and spoke fondly of their many previous encounters inside the ring.

"One of the things that really hurts about this injury actually is that now I know I won't get to wrestle John [Cena] one last time because that's not going to happen now, and I was really hoping to do that before he's gone. But I had a lot of matches with him that I look back fondly on. So, that's great," Owens said. [From 26:14 to 26:32]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Kevin Owens comments on missing WrestleMania 41 following WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens has been a staple at WrestleMania as The Prizefighter always finds a way to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Last year, he had a Triple Threat Match against Randy Orton and Logan Paul for the United States Championship, and this year, he was looking to run it back with The Viper in Las Vegas.

However, the former WWE Universal Champion's injury derailed those plans. In the same interview, he talked about missing WrestleMania 41 and being unable to compete against Randy Orton. The 40-year-old WWE star was upset about missing the event, but acknowledged that he has a great support system that was helping him during these difficult times.

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," Owens said.

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Viper on WWE SmackDown, as he did not appear to take the Owens news well.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit My Mom's Basement and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

