Kevin Owens gets 100% real on missing WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton

Kevin Owens will be off WWE television for a while and is set to miss WrestleMania 41. Today, he got candid about missing the show in Las Vegas against Randy Orton.

Ad

Last year, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton kickstarted a feud on Friday Night SmackDown, which got paused when The Prizefighter dropped The Viper on his neck with a Packaged Piledriver. After months of absence, the feud was restarted, and a match was booked between the two for The Showcase of the Immortals.

However, Owens' neck injury changed those plans, and the match has been canceled. In an interview on My Mom's Basement, the former Universal Champion got 100% real about missing WrestleMania 41 and giving up his match with Randy Orton:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, I'm okay. I've a great support system; my family is great, my co-workers are great, and everything. It s*cks, man. Just not getting to wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania really sucks. That's the part that bugs me the most," Owens expressed. (From 05:30 to 05:48)

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Check out the video below:

Ad

Kevin Owens had a WWE match against Randy Orton at last year's event

In 2024, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton entered the year as best of friends as they both wanted to punch Logan Paul. The duo was in tag team contests and stood tall against The Maverick on different occasions.

Later, both stars wanted the United States Championship, and Paul was cornered. The management booked a Triple Threat Match between them for the title at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Ad

While it wasn't a one-on-one contest, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton traded punches and got physical during the title match. However, this was one of the reasons why Logan Paul stole the win.

Ad

After Orton hit an RKO on Owens, Paul took advantage of it and hit a frog splash to win the match. It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Apex Predator after The Prizefighter has been pulled out of the event.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit My Mom's Basement and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More