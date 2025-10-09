  • home icon
Watch: Controversial sign confiscated by security during AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 09, 2025 01:15 GMT
Recent AEW Dynamite was filled with drama [Image Credit: AEW
Recent AEW Dynamite was filled with drama [Image Credit: AEW's X]

AEW presented a special edition of Dynamite this Tuesday. The Homecoming episode was held at Daily's Place. The show was packed with high-energy wrestling and chaotic moments. While the fans watching at home witnessed top-tier action, the live crowd also saw some drama in the arena. On last week's Dynamite, an advertisement for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was shown.

This did not sit well with AEW World Champion Hangman Page, and he criticized the move on social media. He even urged fans to give feedback on the WBD website, condemning their actions. However, his voice was ignored by the WBD network as ICE commercials also aired during this week's Dynamite. Fans have since expressed their displeasure on social media.

A fan in the crowd held a sign that read 'ICE fears Hangman'. Unfortunately, security took down the sign. The clip has been making rounds on social media.

Take a look at the clip below:

Vince Russo slams AEW star Hangman Page's actions

While The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has been receiving lots of support from fans, industry veterans believe this was a bad move by the company's world champion.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo despised Hangman Page's move of criticizing ICE's advertisements during Dynamite.

"So apparently, during the HBO Max playing Collision or whatever show it is, ok, ... there were ICE commercials. There were ICE commercials trying to recruit people to join ICE [oh, you get $50,000]. Yes, apparently, Hangman Page did not like this. Bro, do you know what this dude did? He went out on social media and pulled all the fans of AEW to contact HBO Max and complain... Bro, are you out of your mind? Can you imagine a WWE wrestler doing that on Vince's watch, bro?" he said.

It will be interesting to see if the company takes any strict action against the reigning world champion for speaking out.

Edited by Neda Ali
