[Watch] Darby Allin sets AEW star on fire to save Tony Khan during Anarchy in the Arena

Darby Allin shockingly set a top AEW star on fire tonight during Anarchy in the Arena, the main event of Double or Nothing. The star tried to protect AEW President Tony Khan from assault.

Jack Perry was lit on fire with a flamthrower during the bout. Perry was part of the The Elite in the match. At a point in the contest, The Scapegoat would be taken out of the equation after he crashed a truck he was driving in hopes of running over Darby Allin.

He would emerge moments later to return to the match and just happened to come across Tony Khan backstage as he was producing the match. He then grabbed the AEW President and dragged him into the arena.

At that time, Darby Allin also emerged with his flamethrower, which he was wielding earlier this week on AEW Dynamite. Perry was seemingly covered in fuel following his crash, so he was easily lit up by the flamethrower as Allin tried to save Khan. The Young Bucks had to bring out fire extinguishers to put out the fire quickly.

A clip of the moment can be seen below:

Expand Tweet

This was only one of the many interesting spots that emerged from the Anarchy in the Arena match. This definitely turned out to be a match with neither man holding back from dishing out pain to the other.

