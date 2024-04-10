[Watch] Embarrassing clip of Jack Perry’s unseen botch surfaces online ahead of AEW Dynamite

Jack Perry is rumored to return to AEW on Dynamite this week. However, before his rumored return, a clip of his unseen botch has surfaced online and is making rounds on social media.

On Collision last week, it was announced that The Young Bucks will release the backstage footage of last year's AEW All In Pay-Per-View, where CM Punk and Jack Perry's altercation took place. Fans have been speculating that Tony Khan is releasing the clip as a tactic to bring the 26-year-old star back on TV.

Following the backstage altercation at All In Pay-Per-View, Tony Khan suspended Perry, and the latter has not been seen on TV since. Amid his absence, a botch clip from his match with Luchasaurus at Full Gear 2022 is going viral on the internet. In the clip, fans can see the former FTW Champion jumping off the steel cage and landing awkwardly on his opponent.

You can check out the viral clip below:

It remains to be seen if Perry indeed makes his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon.

Is Jack Perry going to make his return on AEW Dynamite?

While the majority of fans have been guessing that they will see Jack Perry return to TV soon, they might just be wrong. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently shared a report on Perry's AEW status.

Meltzer said that Tony Khan is releasing the unseen footage of All In 2023 Pay-Per-View to embarrass CM Punk and it has nothing to do with the 26-year-old star coming back.

"The thing that's weird is that the idea is to embarrass Punk, to show that Punk is a list, and to embarrass Punk. However, if they actually do this, the guys doing it are heels, and they don't want to be babyfaces, and Jack Perry is not supposed to be coming in. When Jack Perry comes in, it's not supposed to be as a babyface. I guess maybe after this year, I'll be less confused, or maybe I'll be confused for the next 20 years," Dave Meltzer said.

Amid his absence from AEW, Perry signed with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He made his debut at the Battle in the Valley and attacked Shota Umino. Following his attack, he tore up his AEW contract, signaling that he wanted to do nothing with the Jacksonville-based company anymore.

