[Watch] Entire room erupts after Toni Storm calls out a former WWE Women's Champion who hasn't wrestled since 2005

Toni Storm is the gift that just keeps on giving! The AEW Women's World Champion sent the media into a frenzied laugh recently by calling out Wendi Richter for a match at the Worlds End press conference.

Storm was at her entertaining best during the Worlds End media scrum as she was flanked by Mariah May, who also got some words of praise from Tony Khan.

Toni Storm has done a phenomenal job with her new character and is leading the women's division as its champion. The 28-year-old, however, needs credible opponents, and she probably knows who should step up to the challenge.

While interacting with the media, Toni Storm indirectly teased AEW, possibly signing Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) as she claimed there is a big free agent in the market.

Just when everyone thought Storm would name Mone, the AEW champion hilariously called out Wendi Richter and declared she would destroy the WWE Hall of Famer. As you may have expected, the room erupted in laughter as Storm gave everybody another timeless moment, as you can view below:

"Okay, here we go! Tony, Anthony (Tony Khan), I don't care how much you're going to yell at me after, but yes, there is quite a free agent out there, isn't there? There's money written all over it. Wendi Richter, I'm going to fu** you up," quipped Toni Storm.

Toni Storm has cleverly planted the seeds for a potential dream match

Wendi Richter was one of the earliest female wrestling stars in the business who had rivalries with The Fabulous Moolah and twice won the WWE/F Women's title.

The 63-year-old has not stepped into the ring since 2005, but she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, after which she even appeared on a RAW episode in 2012.

There is absolutely no chance of a Wendi Richter in-ring return. However, Toni Storm might have been onto something regarding Mercedes Mone's expected arrival in AEW.

Storm retained her women's championship against Riho at AEW Worlds End, and even though she has a lot of momentum on her side, the titleholder needs strong opponents to help not just her reign but the entire division as a whole.

Is Mercedes Mone the ideal signing that Tony Khan should bring in to face "Timeless" Toni? Sound off in the comments section below.

