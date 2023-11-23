Watch: Fans chant "f*** Ronda Rousey" during her ROH debut

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently competed on the Ring of Honor tapings set to air in the coming weeks. Fans, on the other hand, have made their true feelings about seeing her compete in ROH known.

The Baddest Women on the Planet teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in a tag team match that will air on ROH TV soon.

However, the fans in attendance did not hold back as they chanted some harsh words toward Ronda Rousey:

Tony Khan comments on Ronda Rousey's debut on AEW's sister promotion ROH

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently made her Ring of Honor debut, shocking the fans, and many now believe that The Baddest Women on the Planet could soon sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, AEW CEO Tony Khan has finally broken his silence on the situation.

The former WWE Women's Champion competed in a tag team match on ROH tapings, where she teamed up with her long-time friend Marina Shafir to take on Billie Starkz and the ROH Women's World Champion Athena.

At the post-AEW Full Gear press conference, Tony Khan gave a major update on Rousey's contract situation:

“She is not signed, but we had a great conversation. It came about because there was some unfinished business. They had that match, and I thought it would be great for our fans to settle it in the ring. At the Wrestling REVOLVER show, they had the tag match, I had spoken to them, and I thought it would be great to have a match and build some interest, and then have the story come back to Ring of Honor, where Athena is the Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, Billie Starkz is her minion, there is a lot of interest in that."

Khan continued:

"I thought it would be great to see that tag team against two of the Horsewomen, Marina and Ronda Rousey. Ronda was happy to come here, she was great, the crowd was really excited to see her, and it was a great match. We would love to have her back sometime, it was really fun, her being out here. She’s a local and lives nearby, and that helped make it possible. Anytime it’s convenient, we would love to have her back because she was tremendous," he said.

