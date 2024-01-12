Watch: Female AEW star breaks down during backstage interview

A top star of the AEW women's division broke down during a backstage interview after her match on Dynamite while reminiscing about a beloved and departed wrestler.

Anna Jay, who recently took part in an 8-person tag team match on the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite, was asked in a backstage interview to share her thoughts on the late Mr. Brodie Lee, to whom the show was a tribute. The Queenslayer spoke with genuine fondness of the former Luke Harper and displayed an emotionally charged response when talking about the role played by The Exalted One in her career.

In the interview, Jay alluded to Mr. Brodie Lee playing the role of a guide and a mentor since joining the latter's faction, The Dark Order. She spoke of the spark and hope which she claimed had been missing in her career in Brodie's absence, but which she hopes to have regained somewhat after securing the victory in the tag match alongside her partners Thunder Rosa, Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander.

On being asked if she believes the former TNT Champion would have been proud of her, Jay visibly broke down, and revealed that she hoped Brodie would be proud of her accomplishments. She further shared her resolve to make the latter even prouder as her career progresses.

Anna Jay and her teammates put away the team of Saraya, Ruby Soho, Skye Blue and TBS Champion Julia Hart after Jay utilized the Queenslayer submission move on Blue

Former WWE star's wife willing to manage AEW World Champion Samoa Joe

A top manager in AEW and the wife of former WWE Superstar Miro has shared her readiness to manage World Champion Samoa Joe, or possibly another young talent set to face the latter imminently.

CJ Perry, who made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion at All Out 2023, has revealed that she is interested in potentially managing the Samoan Submission Machine. Interestingly, she expressed a similar interest in FTW Champion Hook, who is poised to face Joe for the World Title on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former Ravishing Russian took to X and revealed her intention to represent either the challenger or the champion after healing from the finger infection that has been afflicting her lately and returning on television.

Perry's proposal certainly gives cause for intrigue, as she notably betrayed her previous client, Andrade El Idolo, in his final AEW match at the 2023 pay-per-view World's End against Miro.

