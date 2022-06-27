Watch: Fight breaks out between fans and security guards during Jon Moxley's match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

During Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, a fight broke out between some fans and security guards.

In the video floating online, security guards are seen restraining some fans during the main event bout. Those restrained were a fan with long hair, and another wore a cheetah print shirt.

The fan with long hair is seen being dragged by the security guard. However, he was unfazed and tried to break away, with the crowd chanting, "You f***ed up."

Then, a security guard grabbed the fan by his throat to stop him. It was when the commotion began. The fan punched the security guard to get away from his grip. The guard countered with a shot of his own, with the fan hurling abuses.

The fan wearing the cheetah print shirt was also escorted out of the United Center, with no commotion ensuing this time.

Check out the video below:

#AEW #NJPW Apparently, the "You F'd Up!" chants during the Moxley vs Tanashashi match were due to two fans causing a commotion and picking up a fight with the security guards! #AEW xNJPW #ForbiddenDoor Apparently, the "You F'd Up!" chants during the Moxley vs Tanashashi match were due to two fans causing a commotion and picking up a fight with the security guards!#AEW #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor #NJPW https://t.co/xbb0eHNu9x

Earlier during the event, a fan was thrown out after taking pictures of a specific body part of AEW star Tay Conti. It happened during Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino.

Fans' thoughts on the brawl at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Twitter reacted to the scuffle involving fans and the security team. One user noticed the choking, saying the restrained fan should be handcuffed.

Dylan Thompson @DylanTH3197 @Nick_Hausman Security has handcuffs… use them. Don’t choke a dude and think he won’t swing on you! @Nick_Hausman Security has handcuffs… use them. Don’t choke a dude and think he won’t swing on you!

His tweet was met with a response from another user, saying the guard choking the curly-haired fan was wrong.

AntiClimactic J - @AntiClimacticJ @DylanTH3197 @Nick_Hausman Yeah, that was a problem there. Then he realized that if he hit the guy he was going to jail too. Cook County laws are weird. @DylanTH3197 @Nick_Hausman Yeah, that was a problem there. Then he realized that if he hit the guy he was going to jail too. Cook County laws are weird.

However, a fan said the first guy would be in jail for hitting a security guard.

Dan Saint @dansaint5879 @Nick_Hausman That first guy is getting assault charges for swinging on a security guard. He's going to jail for a bit @Nick_Hausman That first guy is getting assault charges for swinging on a security guard. He's going to jail for a bit

Moreover, a user sarcastically stated that the fans at least waited till the end of the event.

Nik Scott @78NIKatNITE @Nick_Hausman

At least they waited close to the end of the show @WrestlingInc DamnAt least they waited close to the end of the show @Nick_Hausman @WrestlingInc Damn At least they waited close to the end of the show

Lastly, one fan emphasized that wrestling was different from real life.

Ethan @laylow_ethan . These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him @Nick_Hausman The first dude turned around for the hard cam. These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him @Nick_Hausman The first dude turned around for the hard cam 😭😭😭. These marks need to realize this ain’t wrestling it’s real life, he’s lucky that security guard didn’t go off on him https://t.co/2PqM0Xu6ww

The other set of detailed videos from the brawl was captured by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc. Still, Forbidden Door was successful as Jon Moxley won the Interim AEW World Championship.

