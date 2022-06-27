Watch: Fight breaks out between fans and security guards during Jon Moxley's match at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

During Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, a fight broke out between some fans and security guards.
In the video floating online, security guards are seen restraining some fans during the main event bout. Those restrained were a fan with long hair, and another wore a cheetah print shirt.
The fan with long hair is seen being dragged by the security guard. However, he was unfazed and tried to break away, with the crowd chanting, "You f***ed up."
Then, a security guard grabbed the fan by his throat to stop him. It was when the commotion began. The fan punched the security guard to get away from his grip. The guard countered with a shot of his own, with the fan hurling abuses.
The fan wearing the cheetah print shirt was also escorted out of the United Center, with no commotion ensuing this time.
Earlier during the event, a fan was thrown out after taking pictures of a specific body part of AEW star Tay Conti. It happened during Sammy Guevara, Chris Jericho & Minoru Suzuki vs. Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta & Shota Umino.
Fans' thoughts on the brawl at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door
Twitter reacted to the scuffle involving fans and the security team. One user noticed the choking, saying the restrained fan should be handcuffed.
His tweet was met with a response from another user, saying the guard choking the curly-haired fan was wrong.
However, a fan said the first guy would be in jail for hitting a security guard.
Moreover, a user sarcastically stated that the fans at least waited till the end of the event.
Lastly, one fan emphasized that wrestling was different from real life.
The other set of detailed videos from the brawl was captured by Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc. Still, Forbidden Door was successful as Jon Moxley won the Interim AEW World Championship.
