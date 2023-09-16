[Watch] Footage of Jade Cargill seemingly bidding farewell to AEW surfaces on social media amidst WWE rumors

A video of Jade Cargill seemingly bidding farewell to AEW surfaced recently on social media amidst rumors about her WWE move. On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, Jade Cargill made her long-awaited return to the company. She attacked TBS Champion Kris Statlander after her successful title defense against Robyn Renegade.

Cargill made her last appearance in the Jacksonville-based company at Double Or Nothing PPV in May, where her 60-match win streak was broken when she lost the TBS championship to Statlander. During AEW Rampage tapings after the most recent edition of Dynamite, Jade Cargill challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Title. While the show is yet to air on TV, it was reported that Big Jade suffered a clean loss in the match.

Fightful Select recently reported that Big Jade's return to AEW might be short as she could soon be heading to the WWE, and her match with Statlander on Rampage could be her last in the company. A fan recently posted a video on X (Twitter) containing the events that unfolded after the TBS Title match on Rampage.

In the unaired footage, Cargill gets up after getting pinned, and Statlander shakes hands with her. The AEW Stars hug each other, and the TBS champion raises Jade Cargill's hand. While nothing has yet been confirmed, it appears we have seen the last of the Jade Cargill in All Elite Wrestling.

If this was Jade Cargill's farewell, it would be interesting to know what's next for the Former TBS Champion.

Jade Cargill's arrival discussed backstage during WWE RAW- Reports

Fightful Select reported that Cargill's imminent move to WWE is not financially motivated, but the real reason is unknown. The report also said the discussion about Cargill's deal with the Stamford-based company occurred after the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view, during her time off from the company.

It was also reported that after her match against Statlander, the 31-year-old was greeted backstage and exchanged hugs, pointing towards a farewell.

Per Fightful Select, people backstage in AEW and some WWE Superstars have heard about Cargill's move, and it was also a topic of backstage discussion during the recent episode of RAW.

