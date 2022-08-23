Watch: Former AEW World Champion alludes to missing WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes backstage after his return

Despite Cody Rhodes leaving the promotion for WWE, traces of his presence are still found in AEW today.

During his time at the Jacksonville-based Promotion, Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes worked closely together as Executive Vice Presidents. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes also won the TNT Championship title 3 times, setting an exemplary record in doing so.

The Cleaner apparently still fondly remembers the American Nightmare. In episode 320 of Being The Elite, Omega was spotted looking at Cody Rhodes' photo with an ecstatic expression.

You can check out the full video here:

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Cody Rhodes' transition from AEW to WWE

While Cody helped to build AEW during the Promotion's early years, he has chosen a future with the Stamford-based company for now.

In a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed how the American Nightmare apparently has a better opportunity in AEW's competition.

"Well now sometimes we only say it like a year ahead of time. It wasn't more than a year ahead of time that you're the one that said Cody Rhodes would be the first Executive Vice President that would leave because he would have problems co-existing with the other numb skulls and have a brighter future," said Cornette [1:03-1:18]

Cody Rhodes is currently undergoing treatment for a torn right pectoral tendon. Despite the injury, he faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell Match in June. Surprisingly, he was able to scrap the win over Rollins in a spectacular match, which earned a 5-star rating from Meltzer.

While Cody is currently sidelined due to injury, it remains to be seen what is next for the prodigal star when he returns to the squared circle.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have stayed in AEW instead of moving to WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

