WATCH: Former Vince McMahon favorite in WWE debuts for Tony Khan's company

A former WWE star, who was reportedly Vince McMahon's favorite, surprisingly debuted in Tony Khan's company. The star was released from the Stamford-based promotion last year.

Cal Bloom (formerly known as Von Wagner), who was reportedly Vince McMahon's favorite, made his debut for Tony Khan's company, Ring of Honor. The 30-year-old star was part of WWE's NXT brand from 2019 to 2024. Wagner was released from the promotion in April last year despite fans and management having high hopes for him.

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly saw Von Wagner as a future WrestleMania main-eventer a few years ago. Reports also stated that Wagner was compared to a young Edge (aka Cope) backstage. Meanwhile, Wagner debuted in the Ring of Honor under the name 'Cal Bloom.'

On the latest episode of Honor Club, Bloom teamed with Deonn Rusman to take on Gates of Agony in a tag team contest. Even though Bloom had a decent showing in the match, he and Rusman failed to capture the win on their ROH debut.

Moreover, it has not yet been confirmed if Cal Bloom has signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion nearly a year after his WWE release. It will be interesting to see if he goes All Elite in the near future.

Former AEW World Champion was praised by Vince McMahon

Former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe recently revealed how he received praise from Vince McMahon after his fiery segment with Brock Lesnar in 2017. Speaking on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Joe disclosed what the former WWE Chairman told him after his impressive promo segment.

"Everybody’s stoked. And I remember I just looked over at Vince, and he's just like, ‘Yeah, good job.’ Because I think he wanted a different look to how everybody was in the ring," Joe revealed.

Moreover, Joe went on to become a top star in All Elite Wrestling after a decent run in the WWE. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for him.

