Vince McMahon sees a 'WrestleMania main-eventer' in young superstar who resembles Edge - Reports

Vince McMahon seems to have already selected a young star as the next big superstar of WWE. As per reports, NXT 2.0's Von Wagner is being seen as a future WrestleMania main eventer, partly because of his resemblance to a young Edge.

It had been reported that Cal Bloom, now known as Von Wagner in NXT, had impressed Vince McMahon. Wagner is being compared to a young Edge backstage and even though he is considered a bit green, McMahon has already taken a liking towards the young star.

As per WrestlingNews.co, management is very happy with Wagner's debut on NXT 2.0 where he replaced Kyle O'Reilly in the main event. It is being said that McMahon sees him as a future main eventer.

“Vince sees him as a future WrestleMania main eventer. That should tell you everything about his future here.”

Who is Vince McMahon's new favorite Von Wagner?

Von Wagner is the son of veteran wrestler and former WWE superstar Wayne Bloom. He has been a part of WWE since 2019 when he signed a developmental deal with the company.

Bloom made an appearance on SmackDown in 2020 and has been a hit with Vince McMahon ever since. However, after not appearing on television for over a year, it looks like he is finally set to get a major push in NXT.

NXT 2.0 made it clear that Vince McMahon will be moving forward with his vision of pushing younger and bigger talent on the show. Multiple young superstars including Wagner, Bron Breakker and B-Fab showcased their skills on the show.

Also Read

Wagner faced NXT veterans such as Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne and LA Knight in the main event of the first episode of NXT 2.0. While the young superstar came up short, he made a major impression on fans as well as WWE management.

Vince Russo makes an offer to Vince McMahon himself right here. Check it out, bro!

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam