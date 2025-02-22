WATCH: Former WWE champion as The Final Boss in non-wrestling project

Several former WWE stars are currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. While a few of them have gotten lost in the shuffle, most have achieved immense success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The list includes Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, and more.

One of the most successful and dominant former WWE stars under AEW's banner is Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine worked for the Stamford-based company for seven years, from 2015 to 2022. Interestingly, the former NXT Champion is also a part-time actor. He is best known for playing the role of Marcus "Needles" Kane/Sweet Tooth in the Twisted Metal TV series.

In a recently released video game called Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Samoa Joe played the character of Raymond Law, The Final Boss. The game was released on February 21, 2025, and is available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.

Former WWE star Samoa Joe is Kyle Fletcher's dream opponent

Samoa Joe has had a long and storied in-ring career. The Samoan Submission Machine has wrestled in several companies and faced some of the toughest men in the business. However, there are still many wrestlers he has yet to lock horns with in AEW. One of them is The ProtoStar, Kyle Fletcher.

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with Deej of DownUnder The Ring, the Australian native named the former WWE United States Champion his dream opponent.

"I got asked this the other day, and the one that stuck out is Samoa Joe. I've never touched Samoa Joe. Up until Dynamite, I'd never touched Buddy Matthews. So I think that would have been like my other one. I would have been like, 'Okay, but now that we've had a match, we've been in the ring together, Samoa Joe.' I think he's at the top of the list," Fletcher said.

Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion. He is currently a part of the Opps faction alongside HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

